Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.