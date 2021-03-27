Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.