Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
