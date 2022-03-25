Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Friday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.