 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News