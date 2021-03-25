Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.