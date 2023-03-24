Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
