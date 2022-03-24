Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.