Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
