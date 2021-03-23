 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

