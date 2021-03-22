Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
