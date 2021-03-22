Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.