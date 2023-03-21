It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 9-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
