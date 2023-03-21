It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 9-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.