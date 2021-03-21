Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.