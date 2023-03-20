It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
