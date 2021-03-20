 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

