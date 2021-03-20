Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.