Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.