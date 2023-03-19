It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 8-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
