Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

