Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Par…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck a…