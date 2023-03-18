It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 4 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
