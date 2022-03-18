Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted.…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionall…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. T…