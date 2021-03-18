Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.