Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
