It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
