It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
