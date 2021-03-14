Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
