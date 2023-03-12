It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 0 degrees is today's low. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.