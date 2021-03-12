Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck a…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degre…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The for…