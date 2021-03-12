 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

