It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until SUN 4:00 PM CDT.