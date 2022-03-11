 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

