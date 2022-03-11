It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. A 3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 12 degrees is today's…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It mi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. -1 degree is today's …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 15 t…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 12-degree low is for…