Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.