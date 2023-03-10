It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
