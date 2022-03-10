Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.