Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

