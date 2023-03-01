It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
