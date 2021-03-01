Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.