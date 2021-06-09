The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low aro…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckil…
This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…