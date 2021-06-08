Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.