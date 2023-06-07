The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degree…
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see cle…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…