Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.