Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 10:21 PM CDT until SUN 4:00 AM CDT.