Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

