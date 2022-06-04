Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
