Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. …
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …