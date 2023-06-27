Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.