Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…