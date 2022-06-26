Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.