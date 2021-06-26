 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

