Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
This evening in Bismarck: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Thurs…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.