Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. H…