Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening in Bismarck: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Thurs…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 100. E…