Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.